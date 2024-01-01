An enticing and distinctly fruity yet creamy cookie aroma. This strain is frosty. Nugs are conical, with bright purple margins all sparsely dotted with small clumps of pistils. Dense nugs with strong stems are easy to dismantle by hand. Putting it through a grinder results in the flower breaking up into a fuzz so purple that it almost looks like dryer lint. The pull is a distinct sweet, fruity and almost buttery flavor, which opens up into an earthy musky exhale. This strain is a relaxing and balanced hybrid with mood boosting qualities good for any time of the day or night.

Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

