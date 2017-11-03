Mohave Select - Blueberry (I) - 3.5g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
  • Photo of Mohave Select - Blueberry (I) - 3.5g
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

When you first encounter this strain, a creamy and sweet berry aroma will hit you with slightly spicy high notes. Sparkling trichomes and bushy sprouts of dull orange pistils sit atop deliciously minty and emerald leaves sure to catch your eyes. This strain is sweet and creamy on the pull with a prominent earth and tar flavored exhale. With a euphoric onset, followed by a mellowing sensation throughout your body, this indica dominant strain is excellent for getting creative work done or just relaxing.
——
At Mohave Cannabis Co. we know hardworking, everyday smokers deserve relaxed, everyday prices. Mohave Select was crafted to cultivate good times for good work at a good price. Mohave Select: The everyday choice for everyday smokers.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mohave Cannabis Co.
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
Notice a problem?Report this item