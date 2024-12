High density nugs that crack like the bones of Chuck Norris’s foes. When using a grinder this flower fluffs up for the perfect bowl. This strain has very dark green margins, bright but thin pistils and a nice thick coat of terpenes that don’t fall right off the leaf when you break it down for a blunt. Light and fruity on the pull and the exhale is smooth and nutty. Very soothing effects this indica dominant hybrid has on the body makes it a good choice if you are experiencing pain.

——

At Mohave Cannabis Co. we know hardworking, everyday smokers deserve relaxed, everyday prices. Mohave Select was crafted to cultivate good times for good work at a good price. Mohave Select: The everyday choice for everyday smokers.

read more