About this product
Top 3 Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
About this strain
An old coveted cutting, Florida OG is a beautiful old school strain that’s hard to come by. With less than ideal yields, it’s an unpopular choice for commercial grows—it’s more common to see it crossed with another strain to help increase yields. Buds are dark green in color with stark white trichomes and a dank lemon, earth, and pine aroma. Unlike most OG cultivars, Florida OG can relax throughout the day without you having to worry about being stuck on the couch.
Florida OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
About this brand
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.