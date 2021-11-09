About this product
About this strain
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
245 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!