About this product
Similar to a Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Pineapple MAC Bred by Zodiak Genetics features Gelato 41 crossed with MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies, a Girl Scout Cookie cross) giving this strain a flavor and aroma profile like no other, with sweet aromas like you just walked into a bakery, to a fruity exhale like you're eating a fresh pineapple straight from the islands.
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready to have a good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.