About this product
About this strain
G13 Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!