Soul Assassin OG is an OG Kush variety bred by the Soul Assassins Crew, a collective of musicians and artists affiliated with the hip hop group Cypress Hill. While the genetics remain unclassified, there have been rumblings through the underground that Lemon Thai is the mistress responsible for influencing OG Kush into its Soul Assassin OG offspring. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that produces smooth, expansive smoke with and aroma of pungent diesel and citrus fumes. Soul Assassin OG evokes sleepy, knockout indica effects that help silence any pain, stress, or tension from a long a day.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.