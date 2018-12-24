About this product
The high starts with a cerebral rush that leaves you feeling happy yet totally hazy, with no hope of focusing on anything any time soon. As your head high build and builds, your body will be washed over with a deep body buzz, leaving you feeling completely stoned and immovable. Because of these effects, Any Glue strain is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, insomnia, nausea, and muscle spasms.
About this strain
Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.
Super Glu effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
61% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
23% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready to have a good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.
Grown with passion, cured with care and packaged by our certified cultivators, quality and consistency is our guarantee. Each of our staff are renowned experts in their field. Not only are they the best cannabis cultivators in the country, but their character matches the same standard. Our goal is to nurture nature, not alter it, discover not destroy. From our products to our community that is our foundation, MCC is dedicated to nurturing the plant and the people from seed to smooth smooth smoke.
