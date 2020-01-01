Aloha! This is the leafly page for moldresistantstrains.com. Mold Resistant Strains specializes in rare, hard-to-find sativa strains that me, the author Jared, have obtained in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Hawaii. On the moldresistantstrains.com website you'll see a collection of DIY tutorials, cannabis strain reviews, stoner gear, weed growing advice, and other original cannabis-related information. Most of the stuff is written by me, my friends and from the preachings of old-school Hawaii guerrilla growers. The reason for the 'Mold Resistant Strains' name comes from perhaps the worst problem any cannabis cultivator has faced - Botyrits cinerea. This fuzzy fungi goes by many names such as bud rot, bud mold, blue mold, grey mold, and we all fear what it does - destroy flowering cannabis buds. If you've ever grown OG Kush or White Widow seeds outdoors in a rainy, wet climate you know the struggle once it hits big bud time. All too often the first signs of mold infection lead to a immediate plant harvest. Very stressful. I feel for you readers who have lost a lot of your harvest due to moldy buds. I've lost tons of the dank chronic myself, and I know how crazy it can make you feel to lose it all to mold, and not just Botrytis, but also powdery mildew (PM). Getting your precious bud plant covered in white powdery mildew is not fun! So, what's the solution to these moldy nightmares? Often the mold situation can be dealt with by altering the climate (lowering humidity, increasing airflow, ect.). However, outdoor growers are subject to the weather so we have to look somewhere else. On a visit to Laos I saw how the local growers were hanging their buds in humidity-saturated shack houses. Usually this would mean low-quality moldy weed, but the buds they had were immaculately clean. If you've ever seen a Thai-Lao strain you'll know how large the plants get and how airy the buds are. Well, they form up a little denser here in the subtropical sun that what you see on the mainland US. Big full sativa buds with a very potent high. I had experience in Hawaii growing a few Thai strains before, I grew Seedsman Mama Thai and Gypsy Nirvana's landrace Thai strain and both gave a range of fun and unique phenos. Ever since I got started in the Southeast Asian genetic line I've been surprised again-and-again, so I'd like to help other growers explore these varieties for themselves. moldresistantstrains.com is a project to offer unique mold resistant cannabis seed varieties. Contact me at Jared@moldresistantstrains.com New stuff of the MRS weed blog -bud trimmers -best fertilizer for big buds -feminized, regular and autoflowering seeds -high yield strains -weather resilient strains -bubble bags for hash -powdery mildew cures -best sativa strains for outdoors -best indica strains for outdoors -scales for weed and cool grinders -stash jars and cannabis storage