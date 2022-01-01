Momenta RSO Tincture provides patients with activated whole-plant medicine and full-spectrum relief in an easy-to-dose form that works fast and for prolonged periods. Momenta RSO Tinctures are ideal for patients who may be new to cannabis, patients who need a controlled dosage, or those who need a convenient form to dose their medicine. These unique tinctures utilize Trulieve’s TruSpectrum cannabis oil. TruSpectrum is delicately processed to then remove the ethanol while retaining all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavor directly from the plant. As a result, TruSpectrum’s flavor is characteristic of the individual strain’s unique bouquet of terpenes — a “whole-plant extract.” Momenta RSO Tinctures come in varieties of Indica, Hybrid, and Sativa options and flavors that can easily be incorporated into a patient’s daily and nightly routine.



