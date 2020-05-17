About this product
Momenta RSO Tincture provides patients with activated whole-plant medicine and full-spectrum relief in an easy-to-dose form that works fast and for prolonged periods. Momenta RSO Tinctures are ideal for patients who may be new to cannabis, patients who need a controlled dosage, or those who need a convenient form to dose their medicine. These unique tinctures utilize Trulieve’s TruSpectrum cannabis oil. TruSpectrum is delicately processed to then remove the ethanol while retaining all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavor directly from the plant. As a result, TruSpectrum’s flavor is characteristic of the individual strain’s unique bouquet of terpenes — a “whole-plant extract.” Momenta RSO Tinctures come in varieties of Indica, Hybrid, and Sativa options and flavors that can easily be incorporated into a patient’s daily and nightly routine.
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Momenta
Momenta is a staple for everyday wellness. Make Momenta a part of your daily and nightly ritual. Enjoy more blissful moments by enhancing your connection to the body, mind, and spirit.