About this product
Our sleep tincture formula is infused with melatonin, CBN isolate, and broad-spectrum hemp oil for optimal sleep support.
Active Compounds: 900mg Cannabidiol (CBD), 150mg Cannabinol (CBN), and 120mg Melatonin. Minor cannabinoid content will vary minimally from batch to batch. Please refer to the batch COA for the complete cannabinoid profile.
Standard Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Broad-Spectrum Hemp Oil, CBN Isolate, Melatonin, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Spearmint, Monkfruit.
Ships In 100% Smell Proof Bottle, Hermetically Sealed.
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Legal Compliance
No pesticides, No additives, No Heavy metals, No toxic solvent residue, and No mold or mildew contamination.
Certifications: Certified cruelty-free, vegan, and Kosher.
Allergy Information: Contains coconut.
State and Federal Legal < .3% THC. This product has not been evaluated by the FDA.
About this brand
Monarca Farm is a family oriented agribusiness located in Lajas, Puerto Rico, close to the Caribbean Ocean. We implement the latest technology on Hemp cultivation in an eco-friendly manner promoting green living that helps to conserve energy and also prevent air and water pollution. Our hemp is grown using high quality clean waters from the rain forest located in the mountains, fertile soils and botanical substances for fertilizing and pest control.
www.themonarca.farm