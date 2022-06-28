Potent, pure, and fast-acting, our proven broad-spectrum CBD + CBN sleep tincture formula. Crafted using the finest natural ingredients, carrier oils, and cannabinoids. Clear-colored oil with subtle, sweet spearmint flavor and aroma.



Our sleep tincture formula is infused with melatonin, CBN isolate, and broad-spectrum hemp oil for optimal sleep support.



Active Compounds: 900mg Cannabidiol (CBD), 150mg Cannabinol (CBN), and 120mg Melatonin. Minor cannabinoid content will vary minimally from batch to batch. Please refer to the batch COA for the complete cannabinoid profile.



Standard Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Broad-Spectrum Hemp Oil, CBN Isolate, Melatonin, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Spearmint, Monkfruit.



Ships In 100% Smell Proof Bottle, Hermetically Sealed.

3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Legal Compliance

No pesticides, No additives, No Heavy metals, No toxic solvent residue, and No mold or mildew contamination.

Certifications: Certified cruelty-free, vegan, and Kosher.



Allergy Information: Contains coconut.



State and Federal Legal < .3% THC. This product has not been evaluated by the FDA.