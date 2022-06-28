About this product
Monarca Premium CBD Tea variety: Calma-Té, Relaja-Té, Canaflex, Refresca-Té, Enfoca-Té and Detox-Té
Monarca Hemp was grown and hand-picked with love in Puerto Rico. It contains valuable cannabinoids, predominantly CBD - cannabidiol. Premium quality is due to taste and aroma, thanks to an extra slow drying method and hand selection of the best quality. It does not act narcotically.
Tea is specially formualted to help you stay calm. The ingredients are: Organic hemp leaves & hemp flowers.
Thanks to tea, you may enjoy a good sleep and relaxing digestion. It does not act narcotically.
Cannabinoids are not only substances that are found in the hemp plant but also those that our organism creates by itself (endocannabinoids). These substances keep our metabolic system in balance.
Cold & Slow Cured
Ships In 100% Smell Proof Bag, Hermetically Sealed.
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Legal Compliance
No pesticides, No additives
Cultivated In Lajas, Puerto Rico, near the Caribbean Ocean.
Our high quality Hemp is grown and harvested manually using the best agricultural practices, slow cured and hand trimmed.
State and Federal Legal < .3% THC. This product has not been evaluated by the FDA.
About this brand
Monarca Farm is a family oriented agribusiness located in Lajas, Puerto Rico, close to the Caribbean Ocean. We implement the latest technology on Hemp cultivation in an eco-friendly manner promoting green living that helps to conserve energy and also prevent air and water pollution. Our hemp is grown using high quality clean waters from the rain forest located in the mountains, fertile soils and botanical substances for fertilizing and pest control.
www.themonarca.farm