Our tea and tisanes are formulated with best quality CBD and an infusion of herbs, spices, flowers and leaves.



Monarca Premium CBD Tea variety: Calma-Té, Relaja-Té, Canaflex, Refresca-Té, Enfoca-Té and Detox-Té



Monarca Hemp was grown and hand-picked with love in Puerto Rico. It contains valuable cannabinoids, predominantly CBD - cannabidiol. Premium quality is due to taste and aroma, thanks to an extra slow drying method and hand selection of the best quality. It does not act narcotically.



Tea is specially formualted to help you stay calm. The ingredients are: Organic hemp leaves & hemp flowers.



Thanks to tea, you may enjoy a good sleep and relaxing digestion. It does not act narcotically.



Cannabinoids are not only substances that are found in the hemp plant but also those that our organism creates by itself (endocannabinoids). These substances keep our metabolic system in balance.



Cold & Slow Cured

Ships In 100% Smell Proof Bag, Hermetically Sealed.

3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Legal Compliance

No pesticides, No additives

Cultivated In Lajas, Puerto Rico, near the Caribbean Ocean.

Our high quality Hemp is grown and harvested manually using the best agricultural practices, slow cured and hand trimmed.



State and Federal Legal < .3% THC. This product has not been evaluated by the FDA.