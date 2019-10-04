Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.