About this strain
From GG strains, Purple Glue crosses Las Vegas Purple Kush (LVPK) with their highly celebrated Original Glue to create a new heavy strain. Its earthy flavor also has a sweetness reminiscent of kush genetics. Its strong high may keep you in your seat with the sense of being bundled up and swaddled like a baby. Purple Glue is a must for any Original Glue fan looking for a new flavor of a celebrated classic.
Purple Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!