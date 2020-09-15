About this product
The 10th Planet 1g cartridge is perfect for indica lovers who want to relax and enjoy a powerful high. This potent cartridge delivers strong euphoric effects that will leave you feeling happy and stress-free. You may also experience increased hunger, making it the perfect strain for enjoying a delicious meal. The fruity and diesel flavors of this hybrid are sure to please, while the spicy aroma will tantalize your senses. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or relieve chronic pain, the 10th Planet 1g cartridge is sure to deliver.
Monster Xtracts black carts are strain-specific and made in small batches to maintain quality and consistency.
About this strain
10th Planet, also known as "Tenth Planet," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze. 10th Planet was originally bred by Ethos.
10th Planet effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
46% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Nausea
26% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products. We work on the leading the industry through innovation and adaptation. Looking to create abundance for all.
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.
