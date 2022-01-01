About this product
Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) Named for the iconic candy, Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent as the sticky little nugs are broken apart and burned. The Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body. As the Runtz high expands, you’ll begin to feel a deeply calming effect spread through your limbs, leaving you totally sedated and couch-locked, immovable for hours and hours on end before you finally fall into a deep and peaceful sleep.
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products. We work on the leading the industry through innovation and adaptation. Looking to create abundance for all.
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.
