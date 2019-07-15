MONTKUSH
Full Spectrum 20mg CBD Softgels 60-pack | 1200mg
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
Our premium CBD Softgels are made from rosin extracted from organic MONTKUSH farms hemp. The flower is pressed and extracted using no chemicals, producing a highly concentrated full spectrum USDA organic CBD rosin. Each jar contains 60 softgels, each softgel contains 20mg of premium CBD.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!