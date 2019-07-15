About this product

Made from the Lifter Strain(Hybrid). Our MONTKUSH Mint CBD oil has a bright peppermint flavor that complements the naturally occurring cannabis flavor. The two main ingredients in our Mint CBD oil are still MONTKUSH Pure CBD Rosin and organic coconut oil, but with a refreshing splash of mint. Whether it’s sleep, stress, or inflammation, MONTKUSH can guide you through the uncharted. All of our CBD Oils are made with our USDA organic CBD rosin, from our own certified organic hemp. We grow, process, and every bottle of our CBD.