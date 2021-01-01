mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics
About this product
Keep calm and carry on?...Easier said than done, we get it - life is tough, so here's some botanical backup!
Breeze into serenity with a tranquil touch of dried chamomile buds, rose hibiscus flowers, ripe raspberries infused with clean California cannabis and therapeutic cannabis-derived terpenes.
