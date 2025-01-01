Unwind with Moon Dust’s 2000mg Nano Pineapple 1:1 Gummies — a tropical escape that blends calm relaxation with soothing clarity.



⚡ Fast-Acting Nano Absorption – Experience effects in just 10–15 minutes with our advanced nano delivery system.



🍍 Pineapple Flavor – Bright, juicy pineapple sweetness with a smooth tropical finish that melts away the day.



🌙 1:1 Indica Formula – Each gummy delivers 50mg THC + 50mg CBD, working together for full-body calm and gentle relief.



🎯 Perfect Precision – 20 gummies, perfectly dosed for balance, consistency, and control.



💤 Relax. Restore. Recenter. – A serene, body-soothing experience designed to quiet the mind and ease tension. Tropical calm, perfected — pure relief, pure flavor, pure Moon Dust.