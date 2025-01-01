About this product
Find perfect balance with Moon Dust’s 2000mg Nano Strawberry Banana 1:1 Gummies — equal parts calm and clarity, powered by advanced nanotechnology.
⚡ Fast-Acting Nano Absorption – Feel the effects in just 10–15 minutes with our precision nano delivery system.
🍓🍌 Strawberry Banana Flavor – Smooth, fruity, and creamy with a nostalgic sweetness that melts into pure bliss.
🌗 1:1 Hybrid Formula – Each gummy delivers 50mg THC + 50mg CBD, working in harmony for balanced mind-body relief.
🎯 Perfect Precision – 20 gummies, perfectly dosed for consistency, control, and a smooth, reliable experience.
🌙 Relaxed Yet Clear – Gentle euphoria meets calm composure — perfect for unwinding without losing focus. Balanced. Fast. Flavorful. — pure synergy, pure calm, pure Moon Dust.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
Find perfect balance with Moon Dust’s 2000mg Nano Strawberry Banana 1:1 Gummies — equal parts calm and clarity, powered by advanced nanotechnology.
