Sink into sweet serenity with Moon Dust’s 2000mg Nano Watermelon 1:1 Gummies — the perfect balance of tropical calm and soothing relief.



⚡ Fast-Acting Nano Absorption – Experience effects in just 10–15 minutes thanks to our advanced nano delivery system.



🍉 Watermelon Flavor – Juicy, refreshing, and perfectly sweet — like a summer breeze in every bite.



🌙 1:1 Indica Formula – Each gummy delivers 50mg THC + 50mg CBD, working in harmony for deep body relaxation and mental ease.



🎯 Perfect Precision – 20 gummies, evenly dosed for consistency, control, and a smooth, balanced high.



💤 Rest. Relax. Recharge. – Melt into comfort while staying clear and composed — your nightly calm, redefined. Juicy calm, balanced bliss — pure relief, pure flavor, pure Moon Dust.