Step into the extraordinary with Moon Dust's 1000mg Fast-Acting Nano THC Sour Apple Hybrid Gummies. This 20-piece pack, boasting 50mg per piece and an impressive onset time of 10-15 minutes, guarantees a rapid, potent experience. Crafted with Moon Dust's precision and featuring a distinctive Sour Apple flavor, these gummies deliver a delightful journey into balanced euphoria. Tailored for any occasion, they redefine the THC experience with Moon Dust's unique touch.



