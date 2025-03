Indulge in relaxation with Moon Dust's 1000mg Fast-Acting Nano THC Watermelon Indica Gummies. In each 20-piece pack, discover 50mg per piece with a rapid onset time of 10-15 minutes, promising a swift and tranquil experience. Meticulously crafted by Moon Dust, these gummies feature a unique Watermelon flavor, offering a delicious journey into calming euphoria. Ideal for unwinding, these gummies redefine the THC experience with Moon Dust's exclusive touch. Elevate your moments with the extraordinary essence of Watermelon Indica.

read more