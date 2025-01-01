About this product
Sleep deeper with Moon Dust’s 1500mg Nighttime Nano THC Variety Pack — a perfectly balanced blend of THC, CBD, and CBN crafted for true rest and recovery.
🌙 Sleep-Optimized Formula – Each gummy delivers 50mg Nano THC:CBD (1:1) plus 10mg CBN, a powerful trio designed to relax the body, calm the mind, and support restful sleep.
⚡ Rapid Nano Absorption – Onset in just 10–15 minutes, easing you into tranquility without the wait.
🎯 Precision Dosing – 30 gummies per pack, carefully measured for consistent nightly relief. 🍬 Variety of Flavors – A fruity mix that makes your bedtime ritual both effective and enjoyable.
❌ No Guesswork – Reliable potency and a science-backed formula for better, deeper rest. Dream easier, rest longer — pure calm, pure sleep, pure Moon Dust.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
