Get ready to elevate your day with Moon Dust's next stellar creation: 1g Infused Prerolls in Strawberry Sunrise! Harnessing the same dedication to quality and precision found in our renowned edibles, we proudly introduce these meticulously crafted prerolls. Each preroll features 1 gram of top-shelf flower, expertly infused with potent distillate and a unique blend of terpenes.



Our Strawberry Sunrise strain is a vibrant sativa that promises to invigorate your senses with its refreshing strawberry aroma and uplifting effects. Perfect for a burst of creativity or an energetic start to your day, this sativa preroll delivers a smooth, flavorful smoke that enhances focus and motivation.



Discover the perfect way to brighten your day with Moon Dust’s Strawberry Sunrise 1g Infused Prerolls – where excellence and innovation ignite.

