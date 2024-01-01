Get ready to elevate your day with Moon Dust's next stellar creation: 1g Infused Prerolls in Strawberry Sunrise! Harnessing the same dedication to quality and precision found in our renowned edibles, we proudly introduce these meticulously crafted prerolls. Each preroll features 1 gram of top-shelf flower, expertly infused with potent distillate and a unique blend of terpenes.
Our Strawberry Sunrise strain is a vibrant sativa that promises to invigorate your senses with its refreshing strawberry aroma and uplifting effects. Perfect for a burst of creativity or an energetic start to your day, this sativa preroll delivers a smooth, flavorful smoke that enhances focus and motivation.
Discover the perfect way to brighten your day with Moon Dust’s Strawberry Sunrise 1g Infused Prerolls – where excellence and innovation ignite.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/