Moon Dust’s Strawnana Gas Infused Preroll – a bold hybrid that fuses sweet fruit with gassy diesel for a perfectly balanced experience.

Each 1g preroll is infused with potent distillate and a signature terpene blend, delivering smooth, flavorful hits and long-lasting effects.

Strawnana Gas is known for its rich strawberry-banana sweetness, layered with a pungent, fuel-like finish – a flavor profile that’s as satisfying as it's unique.

This hybrid strikes the perfect balance between relaxation and motivation, making it ideal for use at both daytime and evening.

Whether you’re unwinding after work or getting into a creative groove, Strawnana Gas keeps you centered and elevated.

read more