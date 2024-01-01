Introducing Moon Dust's 28G Joint Jar Pack, featuring the exceptional High Octane Runtz strain!

This hybrid strain is known for its balanced effects, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and euphoria. Each jar contains 28 meticulously crafted 1g joints, made exclusively with full indoor flowers to ensure the highest quality and potency. The High Octane Runtz strain delivers a rich and flavorful smoke with notes of sweet fruit and a hint of earthiness. Perfect for any time of day, these joints provide a consistent and enjoyable experience, whether you're unwinding after a long day or seeking a moment of bliss.

Convenient and ready to use, Moon Dust's 28G Joint Jar Pack is ideal for those who appreciate premium quality and exceptional flavor.

Elevate your smoking experience with the unmatched excellence of our High Octane Runtz joints – where every puff is pure perfection.

