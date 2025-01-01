About this product
Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust’s 2g Forbidden Passion Hybrid Live Resin Vape—a seductive blend of fruit, fire, and flawless performance.
🍑 Forbidden Passion Flavor – Juicy, exotic passionfruit with creamy tropical undertones that hit just right.
🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin Blend – THC distillate, live resin, and terpene synergy for a balanced, mood-boosting high.
🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – Pure, clean vapor without the harshness or metals.
⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Easy, fast, and always consistent.
🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Designed for smooth sessions and bold statements.
Forbidden Passion by Moon Dust – Taste the tropics and stay in the zone with this perfectly balanced hybrid.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item