Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust's 2g GMO Berries Indica Live Resin Vape, a premium indica crafted for deep relaxation and bold taste. 🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin – A potent blend of THC Distillate, Live Resin, and Terpenes for a smooth, full-bodied hit. 🍇 GMO Berries Flavor – A sweet, tangy berry explosion with a hint of candy-like zest, delivering a rich, dessert-like profile with every inhale. 🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just pure, even heating for clean and consistent vapor. ⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Effortless, reliable, and designed for convenience so you can enjoy every drop. 🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Sleek, premium, and built for performance—because top-shelf ingredients deserve a top-shelf presentation. Sink into deep relaxation with GMO Berries, which are crafted for purity, engineered for performance, and perfected for flavor.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/