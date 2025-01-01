Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust's 2g GMO Berries Indica Live Resin Vape, a premium indica crafted for deep relaxation and bold taste.

🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin – A potent blend of THC Distillate, Live Resin, and Terpenes for a smooth, full-bodied hit.

🍇 GMO Berries Flavor – A sweet, tangy berry explosion with a hint of candy-like zest, delivering a rich, dessert-like profile with every inhale.

🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just pure, even heating for clean and consistent vapor.

⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Effortless, reliable, and designed for convenience so you can enjoy every drop.

🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Sleek, premium, and built for performance—because top-shelf ingredients deserve a top-shelf presentation.

Sink into deep relaxation with GMO Berries, which are crafted for purity, engineered for performance, and perfected for flavor.

