Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust’s 2g Guava Sherb Indica Live Resin Vape—a flavor-forward escape for the senses.



🍈 Guava Sherb Flavor – A luscious wave of sweet guava and smooth melon sherbet—tropical, creamy, and chill.



🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin Blend – THC distillate and live resin work in harmony with terpenes to deliver deep relaxation.



🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – Clean, even vapor with no metal interference.



⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Effortless hits, every time.



🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Beautifully designed to match the luxury inside.



Guava Sherb by Moon Dust – A tropical escape in every hit, designed to wind you down and smooth you out.