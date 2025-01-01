About this product
Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust’s 2g Guava Sherb Indica Live Resin Vape—a flavor-forward escape for the senses.
🍈 Guava Sherb Flavor – A luscious wave of sweet guava and smooth melon sherbet—tropical, creamy, and chill.
🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin Blend – THC distillate and live resin work in harmony with terpenes to deliver deep relaxation.
🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – Clean, even vapor with no metal interference.
⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Effortless hits, every time.
🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Beautifully designed to match the luxury inside.
Guava Sherb by Moon Dust – A tropical escape in every hit, designed to wind you down and smooth you out.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
