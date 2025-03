Start your day with a burst of bright citrus energy—introducing Moon Dust's 2g Orange Mimosa Live Resin Vape, a sativa powerhouse designed to uplift and invigorate.

🍊 Orange Mimosa Flavor – A vibrant fusion of juicy oranges and zesty citrus, delivering a crisp, effervescent taste with every hit.

🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin – A premium THC Distillate, Live Resin, and Terpenes blend for a smooth, full-bodied experience.

🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just clean, even heating for pure flavor and vapor production.

⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Always ready with effortless functionality.

🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Sleek, high-end design to match the top-tier quality inside.

Orange Mimosas are your go-to for a refreshing, uplifting boost—perfect for daytime adventures, creativity, or just brightening up your mood.

