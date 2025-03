Get ready for a blast of flavor and balanced effects with Moon Dust’s 2g Red White & Glue Live Resin Vape—an indica that delivers the perfect mix of relaxation and euphoria.

🍒 Red White & Glue Flavor is a refreshing fusion of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry, reminiscent of a classic frozen treat with a smooth, nostalgic finish.

🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin – A potent blend of THC Distillate, Live Resin, and Terpenes for a rich, full-bodied experience.

🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just pure, even heating for clean and consistent vapor.

⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Designed for effortless, on-the-go use with smooth, powerful hits.

🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Premium design inside and out, built for those who demand the best.

Red White & Glue is the perfect indica for any occasion—whether you want to kick back or stay productive, this flavor-packed vape delivers the best of both worlds.

