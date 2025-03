Unwind with bold flavor and deep relaxation—introducing Moon Dust's 2g Strawnana Gas Live Resin Vape, a top-tier hybrid designed for smooth, full-bodied enjoyment.

🍓 Strawnana Gas Flavor – A rich blend of sweet strawberries and creamy banana, layered with a bold, gassy finish for a perfectly smooth yet powerful experience.

🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin – A premium combination of THC Distillate, Live Resin, and Terpenes, delivering a potent, full-spectrum effect.

🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just pure, even heating for consistent, clean vapor.

⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Effortless and reliable for on-the-go relaxation.

🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Designed for both premium performance and sleek aesthetics.

Whether you’re winding down for the night or just need a moment of calm, Strawnana Gas delivers smooth, flavorful, and deeply relaxing hits.

