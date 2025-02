Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust's 2g Watermelon Haze Sativa Live Resin Vape, crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and unparalleled flavor.

🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin – A premium blend of THC Distillate, Live Resin, and Terpenes for an ultra-smooth, full-spectrum experience.

🍉 Watermelon Haze Flavor – A juicy burst of ripe watermelon with uplifting haze undertones, delivering an energizing and euphoric buzz perfect for any adventure.

🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just clean, even heating for superior vapor production.

⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Hassle-free, powerful, and always ready when you are.

🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Designed for performance and aesthetics, because top-tier ingredients deserve top-tier presentation.

Elevate your vape game with Moon Dust Watermelon Haze —crafted for purity, engineered for performance, and perfected for flavor.

read more