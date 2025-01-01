Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust’s 2g Zour Patch Cough Sativa Live Resin Vape—a tangy, electrifying ride powered by premium ingredients and unmatched flavor.



🍬 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – Bursting with sour candy sweetness and a citrusy zing that keeps your taste buds on edge.



🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin Blend – A potent mix of THC distillate, live resin, and terpenes for a full-spectrum, energetic high.



🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just smooth, clean hits from start to finish.



⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Convenience meets performance in every puff.



🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Eye-catching, sleek, and built for serious flavor lovers.



Zour Patch Cough by Moon Dust – Fuel your day with a vape that’s loud, zesty, and seriously uplifting.