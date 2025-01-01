About this product
Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust’s 2g Zour Patch Cough Sativa Live Resin Vape—a tangy, electrifying ride powered by premium ingredients and unmatched flavor.
🍬 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – Bursting with sour candy sweetness and a citrusy zing that keeps your taste buds on edge.
🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin Blend – A potent mix of THC distillate, live resin, and terpenes for a full-spectrum, energetic high.
🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just smooth, clean hits from start to finish.
⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Convenience meets performance in every puff.
🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Eye-catching, sleek, and built for serious flavor lovers.
Zour Patch Cough by Moon Dust – Fuel your day with a vape that’s loud, zesty, and seriously uplifting.
🍬 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – Bursting with sour candy sweetness and a citrusy zing that keeps your taste buds on edge.
🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin Blend – A potent mix of THC distillate, live resin, and terpenes for a full-spectrum, energetic high.
🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just smooth, clean hits from start to finish.
⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Convenience meets performance in every puff.
🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Eye-catching, sleek, and built for serious flavor lovers.
Zour Patch Cough by Moon Dust – Fuel your day with a vape that’s loud, zesty, and seriously uplifting.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Indulge in the ultimate vaping experience with Moon Dust’s 2g Zour Patch Cough Sativa Live Resin Vape—a tangy, electrifying ride powered by premium ingredients and unmatched flavor.
🍬 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – Bursting with sour candy sweetness and a citrusy zing that keeps your taste buds on edge.
🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin Blend – A potent mix of THC distillate, live resin, and terpenes for a full-spectrum, energetic high.
🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just smooth, clean hits from start to finish.
⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Convenience meets performance in every puff.
🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Eye-catching, sleek, and built for serious flavor lovers.
Zour Patch Cough by Moon Dust – Fuel your day with a vape that’s loud, zesty, and seriously uplifting.
🍬 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – Bursting with sour candy sweetness and a citrusy zing that keeps your taste buds on edge.
🔥 Liquid Gold Live Resin Blend – A potent mix of THC distillate, live resin, and terpenes for a full-spectrum, energetic high.
🛠 Cutting-Edge Ceramic Heating Plate – No metal post, no heavy metals—just smooth, clean hits from start to finish.
⚡ USB-C Rechargeable & Auto-Draw Activated – Convenience meets performance in every puff.
🎨 Custom Hardware & Packaging – Eye-catching, sleek, and built for serious flavor lovers.
Zour Patch Cough by Moon Dust – Fuel your day with a vape that’s loud, zesty, and seriously uplifting.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item