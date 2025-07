MoonRock Doggies – Blue Razz Burst, five 0.7g infused prerolls designed for flavor-packed convenience and smooth, uplifting effects on the go.

Made with premium full flower, infused with our signature Liquid Gold THC distillate, and finished with an enhanced terpene profile, each Doggie is a mini powerhouse that delivers the same bold experience as our original 1g joints — now in a more portable format.

Blue Razz Burst is a vibrant sativa known for its tangy raspberry flavor and energetic, creative high — perfect for daytime vibes, outdoor adventures, or sparking inspiration wherever you are.

Grab a pack and feel the burst — Big effects. Bold flavor. Bite-sized power.

