Exotic balance meets bold flavor with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Forbidden Passion, a 5-pack of infused minis built for anytime enjoyment.



🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five perfectly rolled minis, packed with premium indoor flower.



💎 Moonrock Infusion – Distillate-infused and kief-coated for smooth, potent effects.



🍇🥭 Forbidden Passion Flavor – A juicy fusion of passionfruit and sweet berry with earthy undertones.



🌗 Hybrid High – A balanced blend of uplifting creativity and soothing body calm.



👌 Perfectly Portable – Easy to carry, easy to share, always ready to light.



🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of potent minis designed for flavor and balance. Exotic taste, balanced bliss — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.