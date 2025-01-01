About this product
Exotic balance meets bold flavor with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Forbidden Passion, a 5-pack of infused minis built for anytime enjoyment.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five perfectly rolled minis, packed with premium indoor flower.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Distillate-infused and kief-coated for smooth, potent effects.
🍇🥭 Forbidden Passion Flavor – A juicy fusion of passionfruit and sweet berry with earthy undertones.
🌗 Hybrid High – A balanced blend of uplifting creativity and soothing body calm.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Easy to carry, easy to share, always ready to light.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of potent minis designed for flavor and balance. Exotic taste, balanced bliss — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
Exotic balance meets bold flavor with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Forbidden Passion, a 5-pack of infused minis built for anytime enjoyment.
