Powerful. Flavorful. Pocket-ready.

Say hello to MoonRock Doggies – GMO Berries, a 5-pack of 0.7g infused prerolls made for those who love big flavor and heavy-hitting relaxation in a smaller size.

Crafted with premium full flower, infused with Liquid Gold THC distillate, and finished with an enhanced terpene profile, these Doggies pack serious potency into every puff. Inspired by the huge demand for our 1g MoonRock joints, GMO Berries Doggies offer the same top-tier experience in a more compact, convenient format.

GMO Berries blends that unmistakable funky garlic-diesel of GMO with a juicy berry twist — delivering a deeply calming indica high perfect for unwinding, evening sessions, or kicking back stress-free.

Bold taste. Big chill. Mini format. Only from Moon Dust

