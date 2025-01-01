Tropical calm in every puff — Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Guava Sherb, a 5-pack of infused minis crafted for smooth flavor and deep indica relaxation.



🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis, made with full indoor flower.



💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in kief for heavy-hitting potency.



🍧 Guava Sherb Flavor – Sweet tropical guava blended with creamy sherbet for a fruity, decadent finish.



🌙 Indica Effects – Body-melting calm designed to ease stress and help you unwind.



👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis for solo sessions or sharing on the go.



🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints, packed with flavor and power. Sweet serenity, tropical smooth — pure flower, pure calm, pure Moon Dust.