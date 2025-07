Tropical twist. Smooth burn.

Always ready to roll. Introducing MoonRock Doggies – Killer Kiwi, a 5-pack of 0.7g infused prerolls created for those who crave bold flavor and balanced effects in an on-the-go format.

Built from premium full flower, infused with our signature Liquid Gold THC distillate, and elevated with an enhanced terpene profile, these Doggies are a mini version of our top-selling 1g joints — crafted for portability without compromise.

Killer Kiwi hits with a bright, tangy tropical flavor and a smooth hybrid high that keeps you uplifted but grounded — perfect for daytime creativity, social sessions, or just vibing out.

Balanced. Bold. Bite-sized. Experience the flavor punch of Moon Dust — anytime, anywhere.

