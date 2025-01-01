Unwind with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Red White & Glue, a 5-pack of infused minis crafted for smooth flavor and deep indica relaxation.



🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five perfectly packed minis made with full indoor flower for an even, consistent burn.



💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in rich kief for top-shelf potency and smoothness.



🍒🍧 Red White & Glue Flavor – A nostalgic blend of cherry, blue raspberry, and creamy sweetness reminiscent of a rocket pop on a summer day.



🌙 Indica Effects – Heavy, calming, and body-soothing — ideal for evening sessions or unwinding after a long day.



👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis made for solo bliss or easy sharing on the go.



🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints designed for flavor, relaxation, and satisfaction. Smooth, creamy calm — pure flavor, pure chill, pure Moon Dust.



