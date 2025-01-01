About this product
Unwind with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Red White & Glue, a 5-pack of infused minis crafted for smooth flavor and deep indica relaxation.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five perfectly packed minis made with full indoor flower for an even, consistent burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in rich kief for top-shelf potency and smoothness.
🍒🍧 Red White & Glue Flavor – A nostalgic blend of cherry, blue raspberry, and creamy sweetness reminiscent of a rocket pop on a summer day.
🌙 Indica Effects – Heavy, calming, and body-soothing — ideal for evening sessions or unwinding after a long day.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis made for solo bliss or easy sharing on the go.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints designed for flavor, relaxation, and satisfaction. Smooth, creamy calm — pure flavor, pure chill, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five perfectly packed minis made with full indoor flower for an even, consistent burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in rich kief for top-shelf potency and smoothness.
🍒🍧 Red White & Glue Flavor – A nostalgic blend of cherry, blue raspberry, and creamy sweetness reminiscent of a rocket pop on a summer day.
🌙 Indica Effects – Heavy, calming, and body-soothing — ideal for evening sessions or unwinding after a long day.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis made for solo bliss or easy sharing on the go.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints designed for flavor, relaxation, and satisfaction. Smooth, creamy calm — pure flavor, pure chill, pure Moon Dust.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Unwind with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Red White & Glue, a 5-pack of infused minis crafted for smooth flavor and deep indica relaxation.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five perfectly packed minis made with full indoor flower for an even, consistent burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in rich kief for top-shelf potency and smoothness.
🍒🍧 Red White & Glue Flavor – A nostalgic blend of cherry, blue raspberry, and creamy sweetness reminiscent of a rocket pop on a summer day.
🌙 Indica Effects – Heavy, calming, and body-soothing — ideal for evening sessions or unwinding after a long day.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis made for solo bliss or easy sharing on the go.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints designed for flavor, relaxation, and satisfaction. Smooth, creamy calm — pure flavor, pure chill, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five perfectly packed minis made with full indoor flower for an even, consistent burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in rich kief for top-shelf potency and smoothness.
🍒🍧 Red White & Glue Flavor – A nostalgic blend of cherry, blue raspberry, and creamy sweetness reminiscent of a rocket pop on a summer day.
🌙 Indica Effects – Heavy, calming, and body-soothing — ideal for evening sessions or unwinding after a long day.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis made for solo bliss or easy sharing on the go.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints designed for flavor, relaxation, and satisfaction. Smooth, creamy calm — pure flavor, pure chill, pure Moon Dust.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item