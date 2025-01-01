Rise and shine with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Strawberry Sunrise, a 5-pack of infused minis bursting with sweet strawberry flavor and uplifting sativa energy.



🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis, made with full indoor flower for smooth, even burns.



💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in kief for a potent, flavorful smoke.



🍓 Strawberry Sunrise Flavor – Fresh, juicy strawberry with a hint of citrus sweetness that wakes up your senses.



☀️ Sativa Effects – Energizing, mood-lifting, and creativity-sparking — the perfect way to brighten any day.



👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis for solo sessions or sharing on the go.



🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints, crafted for flavor, power, and good vibes. Bright flavor, smooth burn — pure lift, pure flavor, pure Moon Dust.