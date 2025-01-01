About this product
Sweet meets diesel with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Strawnana Gas, a 5-pack of infused minis blending fruity smoothness with a gassy hybrid kick.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis made with full indoor flower for a clean, even burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with potent distillate and coated in kief for heavy-hitting power and smooth flavor.
🍓🍌 Strawnana Gas Flavor – Ripe strawberry and banana sweetness layered with a bold, fuel-forward finish.
🌗 Hybrid Effects – A balanced, mood-lifting high with soothing body relaxation — perfect day or night.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis crafted for solo sessions or sharing with ease. 🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints designed for flavor, potency, and balance. Sweet, gassy, unforgettable — pure flavor, pure balance, pure Moon Dust.
