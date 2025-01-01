About this product
Unleash bold flavor with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Tiger’s Blood, a 5-pack of infused minis blending tropical sweetness with balanced hybrid power.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis, made with full indoor flower for a clean, consistent burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in kief for smooth, potent effects.
🍓🥥🍉 Tiger’s Blood Flavor – A fierce fusion of strawberry, coconut, and watermelon that roars with tropical sweetness.
🌗 Hybrid Effects – A perfect balance of creative uplift and body-melting calm for all-day enjoyment.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints, crafted for taste, strength, and balance. Tropical roar, balanced bliss — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis, made with full indoor flower for a clean, consistent burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in kief for smooth, potent effects.
🍓🥥🍉 Tiger’s Blood Flavor – A fierce fusion of strawberry, coconut, and watermelon that roars with tropical sweetness.
🌗 Hybrid Effects – A perfect balance of creative uplift and body-melting calm for all-day enjoyment.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints, crafted for taste, strength, and balance. Tropical roar, balanced bliss — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Unleash bold flavor with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Tiger’s Blood, a 5-pack of infused minis blending tropical sweetness with balanced hybrid power.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis, made with full indoor flower for a clean, consistent burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in kief for smooth, potent effects.
🍓🥥🍉 Tiger’s Blood Flavor – A fierce fusion of strawberry, coconut, and watermelon that roars with tropical sweetness.
🌗 Hybrid Effects – A perfect balance of creative uplift and body-melting calm for all-day enjoyment.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints, crafted for taste, strength, and balance. Tropical roar, balanced bliss — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis, made with full indoor flower for a clean, consistent burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in kief for smooth, potent effects.
🍓🥥🍉 Tiger’s Blood Flavor – A fierce fusion of strawberry, coconut, and watermelon that roars with tropical sweetness.
🌗 Hybrid Effects – A perfect balance of creative uplift and body-melting calm for all-day enjoyment.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints, crafted for taste, strength, and balance. Tropical roar, balanced bliss — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item