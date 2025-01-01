Unleash bold flavor with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Tiger’s Blood, a 5-pack of infused minis blending tropical sweetness with balanced hybrid power.



🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis, made with full indoor flower for a clean, consistent burn.



💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with distillate and coated in kief for smooth, potent effects.



🍓🥥🍉 Tiger’s Blood Flavor – A fierce fusion of strawberry, coconut, and watermelon that roars with tropical sweetness.



🌗 Hybrid Effects – A perfect balance of creative uplift and body-melting calm for all-day enjoyment.



👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go.



🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints, crafted for taste, strength, and balance. Tropical roar, balanced bliss — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.