Sweet, smooth, and seriously relaxing — now in a pocket-sized 5-pack.

Introducing MoonRock Doggies – Watermelon Bubblegum, five 0.7g infused prerolls built for flavor and function on the go. After the overwhelming demand for our 1g MoonRock joints, we crafted the Doggies to deliver that same fire in a more portable format.

Each Doggie is made with premium full flower, infused with Liquid Gold THC distillate, and finished with an enhanced terpene profile for maximum flavor and effect.

Expect a juicy burst of classic watermelon candy with a soft bubblegum finish — paired with deeply soothing indica effects perfect for unwinding, movie nights, or a chill evening vibe.

All the flavor. Half the size. Full Moon Dust power.

