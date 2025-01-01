Light up your senses with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Zour Patch Cough, a 5-pack of infused minis bursting with tangy citrus, sweet fruit, and uplifting sativa energy.



🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis crafted with full indoor flower for a smooth, even burn.



💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with potent distillate and coated in kief for a strong, flavorful punch.



🍋🍓 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – A bold fusion of sour citrus, sweet berries, and candy-like zest for a mouthwatering kick.



☀️ Sativa Effects – Energetic, creative, and mood-boosting — the perfect spark for daytime vibes.



👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go. 🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints packed with flavor, potency, and pure enjoyment. Sour. Sweet. Electric. — pure lift, pure flavor, pure Moon Dust.