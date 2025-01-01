About this product
Light up your senses with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Zour Patch Cough, a 5-pack of infused minis bursting with tangy citrus, sweet fruit, and uplifting sativa energy.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis crafted with full indoor flower for a smooth, even burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with potent distillate and coated in kief for a strong, flavorful punch.
🍋🍓 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – A bold fusion of sour citrus, sweet berries, and candy-like zest for a mouthwatering kick.
☀️ Sativa Effects – Energetic, creative, and mood-boosting — the perfect spark for daytime vibes.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go. 🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints packed with flavor, potency, and pure enjoyment. Sour. Sweet. Electric. — pure lift, pure flavor, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis crafted with full indoor flower for a smooth, even burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with potent distillate and coated in kief for a strong, flavorful punch.
🍋🍓 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – A bold fusion of sour citrus, sweet berries, and candy-like zest for a mouthwatering kick.
☀️ Sativa Effects – Energetic, creative, and mood-boosting — the perfect spark for daytime vibes.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go. 🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints packed with flavor, potency, and pure enjoyment. Sour. Sweet. Electric. — pure lift, pure flavor, pure Moon Dust.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Light up your senses with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Zour Patch Cough, a 5-pack of infused minis bursting with tangy citrus, sweet fruit, and uplifting sativa energy.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis crafted with full indoor flower for a smooth, even burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with potent distillate and coated in kief for a strong, flavorful punch.
🍋🍓 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – A bold fusion of sour citrus, sweet berries, and candy-like zest for a mouthwatering kick.
☀️ Sativa Effects – Energetic, creative, and mood-boosting — the perfect spark for daytime vibes.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go. 🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints packed with flavor, potency, and pure enjoyment. Sour. Sweet. Electric. — pure lift, pure flavor, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five expertly rolled minis crafted with full indoor flower for a smooth, even burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with potent distillate and coated in kief for a strong, flavorful punch.
🍋🍓 Zour Patch Cough Flavor – A bold fusion of sour citrus, sweet berries, and candy-like zest for a mouthwatering kick.
☀️ Sativa Effects – Energetic, creative, and mood-boosting — the perfect spark for daytime vibes.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis ideal for solo sessions or sharing on the go. 🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints packed with flavor, potency, and pure enjoyment. Sour. Sweet. Electric. — pure lift, pure flavor, pure Moon Dust.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item