Moon Dust's 800mg Nano THC Energy Powder - your ultimate companion for a revitalizing boost. Infused with caffeine, each scoop delivers 40mg of Nano THC, meticulously crafted for sustained energy. With 20 scoops per container, this innovative product builds upon our best-selling Nano THC powder jars, offering a customizable dosage to invigorate your day. Elevate your vitality with Moon Dust's Nano THC Energy Powder and seize the day with unstoppable energy.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/